Police say car-lifters arrested

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have busted two gangs of car lifters and recovered ten vehicles, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroonur Rashid told reporters on Monday that the anti-car lifting cell of the force busted two major gangs and arrested four car-lifters, Farmanullah, Dilawar, Aziz and Mohammad Taj.

The official said police recovered ten snatched and stolen vehicles from the custody of the carlifters. The SSP said the gang would call the owners of the vehicles on WhatsApp for dealing and in case of failure, would tamper with the engine and chassis numbers to sell them in other parts of the country.