ANP chief hails PM’s dialogue offer

PESHAWAR: President of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for a grand dialogue and said that a roadmap must be drafted for a stable, prosperous, peaceful and democratic Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday, the ANP leader said that collective wisdom, negotiations and political harmony on the part of all mainstream political parties could pull the country out of the current economic quagmire and political instability.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif must be given credit for offering a grand dialogue to all political parties, including the main political rivals,” Asfandyar Wali Khan said and added that the political parties should respond positively to the offer for a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

The ANP leader said that a roadmap must be drawn within the ambit of the Constitution for the settlement of all political and constitutional crises that must be followed by all political parties and democratic set-ups in the future.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the country was passing through a critical juncture where price hike and unemployment were the main concerns of the general public.“We have to push aside our personal interests and gains for the integrity, unity and stability of our country,” he said and added that a grand dialogue among the political parties would provide an opportunity for the resolution of the crisis being faced by the country and its people.