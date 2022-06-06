HEC chairman’s post: Stakeholders hope for transparent and merit-based appointment

Karachi: Transparent and merit-based appointment of the new chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) will be a test case for the federal government as it would be the first key appointment made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after taking oath on April 11.

As per the revised HEC Act, the tenure of the HEC chairman has been decreased from four to two years. The four-year tenure of HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri ended on May 28, 2022. For the appointment of an acting HEC chairman, a summary has been sent by the federal education and professional training ministry to the PM Secretariat.

Important stakeholders, including the Private Sector Universities Association of Pakistan and Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association, have written letters to the PM to ask for fair, transparent and merit-based appointment of the new HEC chief. They want the PM to ensure that the new HEC chairman is not involved in plagiarism and misuse of authority.

The clause 5 of the HEC Act, which is about the appointment of the HEC chairperson, reads “The Controlling Authority shall appoint a person of international eminence and proven ability who has made significant contribution to higher education as teacher, researcher or administrator, as Chairperson on such terms and conditions as it may determine.”

Against the advertised position, about 145 applications have been received. A pro forma has been sent to the candidates, seeking information about their research publications.The office of the HEC chairperson is challenging and has a key role to play in the higher education sector of Pakistan which consists of 236 universities. As per the HEC Act, the chairman enjoys the status of a federal minister and has to coordinate with all the key stakeholders including federal/provincial governments, international community, parliamentarians, vice chancellors, academia, faculty and students.

He also chairs the 21-members HEC Commission (governing board) which is responsible for making policy decisions pertaining to accreditation of new and existing universities, funding, planning and development, and improvement of higher education standards.Talking to this scribe, some candidates for the post said only neutrality of the search committee would ensure merit-based appointment against the vital post.