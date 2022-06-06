 
Monday June 06, 2022
National

Artistes welcome release of detained Afghan musicians

By Bureau report
June 06, 2022

PESHAWAR: The local artistes, members of civil society and rights activists have welcomed release of the detained Afghan musicians by a local court. The police had arrested four Afghan artistes from their rented office in Tehkal area on May 28 last The move prompted local artistes, civil society and rights activists to stage peaceful protests outside the Peshawar Press Club till release of the Afghan musicians.

