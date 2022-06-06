Isra Varsity Chancellor visits Al-Nafees Medical College

ISLAMABAD: The honorable Chancellor of Isra University Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi visited Al-Nafees Medical College Hospital Islamabad.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Islamabad Campus Prof. Umar Ali Khan along with his team, Director Hospital Dr Saqlain Gillani, Prof Salman Tipu Principal ANMC, Dr. Noor Sahib Shah MS ANMC Hospital and others briefed about the ANMC Hospital operations, its departments and their performance and some future plans related to improve patient care.

The worthy Chancellor also met with the head of departments of ANMC Hospital during his visit to different Wards, OPDs and Diagnostics Centers. The worthy Chancellor appreciated the whole team for improving the services and the provision of facilities to patients.He also assured that Isra University will provide all the necessary support for upgradation of hospital facilities and improvement of patient safety at ANMC Hospital.