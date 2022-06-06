Imran asks KP govt to resolve businessmen’s problems

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to take steps for resolving the business community’s problems.

He issued the directives when a businessmen delegation, headed by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid met him at the Chief Minister’s House, said a press release on Sunday.

The delegation members apprised the PTI chairman and the former prime minister about issues of the business community in KP. They gave suggestions and urged the government to devise a comprehensive strategy to have them resolved. Imran Khan told the delegation that the country’s economy would flourish with prompt resolution of business community issues.

He said the previous PTI-led government at the Centre had made steps to provide relief to the business community. The PTI chairman said he knew well the problems of the business community of the province.

He said the bravery shown by KP businessmen during the novel coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and insurgency was unprecedented. The PTI chairman assured the delegation of prompt steps for resolving their problems at the provincial level. SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid thanked the PTI chief for issuing instructions to resolve business community problems.