PDMA urges people to be careful as heatwave grips KP

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the public to take precautionary measures to cope up with heatwave as day temperature is likely to increase in most parts of the province.

A statement from the PDMA said that people should avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours and ensure enough use of water.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees had been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers. He said that citizens should be cautious in view of the heatwave. Citizens should drink as much water as possible to avoid heatstroke and they need to cover their head with a wet cloth in sunlight. Special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

PDMA spokesperson Taimur Ali said that officials of the departments concerned and district administration had been directed to remain alert during the heatwave to avoid any untoward incident.

He said the public should cover their heads, wear cool and loose clothing, take frequent showers, avoid going out unnecessarily, check water in their vehicles before traveling and farmers should also make arrangements of water supply for their crops, cattle and other domestic use. Taimur Ali added that the helpline of the Disaster Management Authority 1700 is functional and can be contacted anytime in case of an emergency.