QWP leader says PTI govt buried KP under loans

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which was rich in natural resources, was heavily in debt due to the wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a meeting of party workers and office-bearers in Swat, he said the PTI government had compounded the problems of the residents of KP owing to its ill-conceived policies.

He said the province produced surplus and cheap hydel electricity, but its dwellers were facing prolonged power outages. He added the government increased power tariff repeatedly in recent months, but it failed to provide uninterrupted electricity to the people.

Sikandar Sherpao said unannounced power cuts had badly affected businesses in the province, which already lacked commercial activities. “The rising prices of electricity will increase the cost of production at industrial units,” he remarked.

Coming down hard on the PTI provincial government, the QWP leader said the rulers did nothing for the welfare of the people in the last almost nine years. He said the PTI rulers were paying lip service to the problems being faced by the have-nots.

He said a sense of deprivation had increased among the residents of the smaller federating units due to the wrong policies of the former federal government, asking the incumbent one to give due rights to the provinces.

He said the people were facing the brunt of the bad economic policies of the previous government. He also rejected the recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products and electricity tariff, saying it would lead to inflation.

He said the previous PTI government pushed millions of people under the poverty line and the incumbent setup would have to work hard to offset the effects of their wrong economic policies.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI leaders failed to come up to the expectations of the people. “The PTI did not honour the pledge made to the people,” he recalled.