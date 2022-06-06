Minister wants PTI workers to protest if Imran arrested

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers to come out of their homes forthwith in case “the imported government arrested the party Chairman Imran Khan”.

In an audio message released on Sunday and meant for the PTI workers, Shahram Tarakai said the party leaders were monitoring the situation.

“All friends and party workers are requested to be ready and in case the imported government arrests Imran Khan, we need to come out even if it is day or night. This is just for your preparation,” Shahram Tarakai said in his audio message to the party workers.

When reached, the minister confirmed to The News and said there would be a reaction from all over Pakistan by the party workers and general public if the PTI chief was arrested by the government.

Asked about the plan they had drawn up, he said “further plan will be shared. Everyone has to be ready for that”.