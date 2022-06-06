Property dispute claims cop’s life

PESHAWAR: A head constable was killed in a firing between two rival groups at Tehkal on Sunday.
An official said the exchange of fire took place between a resident Bilal and his cousin Roohullah over a property dispute during which the latter sustained injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The deceased was a head constable in the police force. In another incident in Matani, a cop was injured and a passer-by was killed in an exchange of fire between two rival groups.
