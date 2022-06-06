10, 500 students participate in UAF entry test

FAISALABAD: As many as 10,500 students participated in first entrance test for the admission in undergraduate degree programmes offered by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Convener UAF Admission Committee Dr Naeem Abbas said on Sunday that on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan foolproof arrangements were ensured for candidates and their parents.

He said that the test centres were established in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala, and Depalpur.