PTI worker’s death: Heirs want registration of FIR against PM, others

SWABI: An application was submitted in a local police station seeking registration of the first information report (FIR) against the incumbent prime minister, other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and officials of the security agencies holding them responsible for the death of a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The copy of the application available with this correspondent said that Syed Ahmad Jan hailing from Mardan was killed during the “Azadi March” in Swabi on May 25.

Mahmood Jan, elder brother, and Yousaf Khan, brother-in-law, of the deceased submitted the application at the Chota Lahor Police Station.

In the application, they demanded that the FIR should be registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PMLN leader Maryam Safdar Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, inspector general of Motorway, IGP Punjab, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, district police officer Attock (Punjab) and other leaders and officials.

They said that containers were placed on the motorway on directives of aforementioned leaders and they were responsible for his killing. They demanded that an FIR should be registered against the accused.