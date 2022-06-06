Hike in POL prices: Contractors threaten to halt construction work in Bajaur

KHAR: The Contractor Association on Sunday threatened to stop all kinds of development works against the delay in release of funds and old rates while the prices of material, machinery and petroleum products had increased manifold.

“The government must revise the rates of contracts and release funds without any delay or else we are on the verge of bankruptcy,” said Engr Muhammad Safdar and Malik Umar Wahid, the leaders of Contractor Association, during a press conference.

Flanked by contractors Gul Karim, Engr Khaista Muhammad, Wazirzada, Muhammad Khan and others, they said that they had provided work to over 45,000 daily wagers and skilled labourers at the local level but the government was not facilitating them. They said that contractors were facing severe financial crunch owing to the ever-rising prices of petroleum products, construction material, including cement, and old rates of contracts.

They also complained that secretaries of public representatives were also creating hurdles for them during project completion of roads, buildings etc.

They said that they had called a meeting of contractors of Malakand region in Matta, Swat, to devise a future line of action for their demands.The contractors threatened to stage protest-sin outside the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar if their demands were not met.