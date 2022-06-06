KP sees 313 forest fires since May 1

PESHAWAR: As many as 312 fires broke out in forests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since May 1, officials said on Sunday. “The fire in the Chakaisar forests was extinguished after two days of hectic efforts put in by 60 firefighters,” Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesman for the Rescue 1122, told The News.

He added four people lost lives in the fire that engulfed a huge area after it erupted on Friday.

According to the official, the fire broke out in forests at 312 places in the province since May 1.

It included the fire at 100 places in Abbottabad district, 49 places in Mansehra, 38 places in Dera Ismail Khan, 24 places in Lakki Marwat and 22 places in Nowshera.