PTI workers slam govt for hike in petroleum rates

BARA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged a protest on Sunday against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff.

The PTI activists, including Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi gathered at Khyber Chowk in Bara Bazaar.

Carrying banners and placards, they chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing the protesters MPA Shafiq Afridi said the people were already facing backbreaking inflation and the increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff would cripple them economically.

The MPA added that rising inflation coupled with joblessness would make the people indulge in crimes.

“The imported government has multiplied the miseries of the people as increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity would lead to inflation,” he said.

“We ask the government to announce a date for fresh elections in the country,” former MNA Iqbal Afridi said, adding that the PTI would steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis after coming into power.

He said the incumbent rules were least bothered to provide relief to the people. He said that instead of introducing structural reforms and adopting austerity measures, the rulers jacked up the prices of the petroleum products. “In the prevailing circumstances, the people are finding it hard to arrange a two-time meal for their children,” he added.