Paramedics to protest delay in promotion

MANSEHRA: The Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch a protest drive against the delay in promotions and proposed privatisation of the health system across the province.
“We will observe a complete strike on June 7 against the delay in promotion and proposed privatisation of health facilities,” district president of the paramedical association, Khalid Khan, told reporters here on Sunday.
He said that the medics would go on strike at the tertiary healthcare facility of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and the rest of the district to register the protest against the delay in their promotions and take part in a sit-in to be held outside director general offices in Peshawar.
Speaking on the occasion, Waheed Akram, the president of the association at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, said that the government had assured the provincial body of the association in 2018 that it would ensure the promotions of the paramedics without any further delay but to no avail.
