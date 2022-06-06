Seven held, arms seized over aerial firing

MARDAN: Seven persons were arrested over aerial firing and arms were also seized in the district on Sunday.
An official statement said the actions were taken in the limits of Chura, Jabar and Baizai police stations.
Seven pistols along with bullets were also seized by the cops while those arrested over aerial firing were identified as Saad, Kamran, Syed Sardar, Muhammad Taufeeq, Bilal, Karim and Waheed.
In another raid conducted on public complaints, the police arrested a transgender along with 15 others from a party in Chura area.
