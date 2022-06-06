3 victims of road mishap laid to rest

MANSEHRA: Three friends, who were killed in a road accident in Attock district a day earlier, were to rest here on Sunday.
Kamran Imran, his cousin Mohammad Kashif and their friend Mohammad Sohrab were on their way back to Mansehra from Peshawar after attending a marriage ceremony when their vehicle plunged into a ravine on Hazro interchange.
The locals rushed them to a health facility in Hazro where doctors pronounced all the three as dead. The bodies were shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra wherefrom handed over to their respective families.
The people from different walks of life largely attended the funeral prayer of Kamran Imran his cousin Mohammad Kashif at Noguazi area in Mansehra city.Mohammad Sohrab was laid to rest in Shinkiari.
