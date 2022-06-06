Super tax on banks termed discriminatory

PESHAWAR: There are plans to increase the four per cent super tax on banks despite the proposal by the banking sector to abolish the same in the upcoming Fiscal Year 23 budget, said a tax analyst.

Muhammad Umair Zeb, the tax analyst, said in a statement that the Ministry of Finance had directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to review the major budget proposals of the banking sector.

He said the FBR budget experts analyzed each proposal by the banking sector in view of its impact on revenue and other implications on the banking sector and consumers.

Umair Zeb, who is also a member of the Tax Bar Association of Peshawar, said the budget proposal of the banking industry on super tax revealed that the levy was introduced in the tax year 2015 at four per cent for banks and at three per cent for persons other than banking companies having an income of Rs 500 million or more. He said it was only a one-time levy to cater to the specific needs for rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons.

However, the tax was extended each year for both banking and non-banking sectors and abolished for non-banking sectors in the tax year 2020.

Now the super tax at four per cent has been made a permanent feature for the banking sector with the promulgation of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Umair Zeb felt that this tax was discriminatory as the rate was one per cent higher for the banking sector compared to the non-banking sector.

He said now with the recent amendment, only the banking sector had been singled out for the levy of

the tax.

This means all other sectors of the economy including financial institutions and insurance companies have been exempted from the tax, he added.

He said the banking industry had proposed that super tax for banks, being discriminatory, should be abolished. The tax analyst said the budget proposals revealed that for the year ended Dec 31, 2021, the banking sector paid total taxes of about Rs178 billion and collected, and paid FBR withholding tax of over Rs162 billion.

He said the total contribution to the exchequer from the banks was over Rs340 billion for that year.

The tax analyst said the banking industry believed that the tax rate for banks was not only one of the highest in the region but also very high if compared to other business sectors in the country, including the financial service sector.