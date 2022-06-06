World literature event held

Islamabad : Iqra University Islamabad Campus on Wednesday organised the World Literature event to celebrate significant works of literature, says a press release.

The event was attended by Iqra University Vice president Dr Muhammad Islam, Defence Attache of France in Islamabad Mr Nicolas Presson and Turkish Language Head of Department at NUML Ms Siebel Bayram.

Students of the Islamabad Campus displayed their poetry illustrations on the colourful stalls of their respective literatures. Students also performed major scenes from prominent literary works in the form of skits.

The colorful event started with Japanese performance and the highlight of the whole event was the Spanish play Don Quixote. The students; enthusiastic participation made this colorful event a memorable one. Don Quixote by Cervantes and Usman Kurulus were the highlights of the day.

The literatures that were represented at the event included Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Persian, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and Urdu.