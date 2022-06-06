Enhanced Recovery Programme at ANTH

Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has established Enhanced Recovery Programme (ERP) to provide best quality services to the patients, says a press release.
ERP at ANTH is aimed at shortening the hospital length of stay for patients. It would also facilitate early mobility and better, pain-free recovery while improving outcomes. This recovery programme is improving overall treatment experiences of the patients who undergo complex and advance surgeries like colorectal and GI surgeries.
This programme is successively running under a multidisciplinary team of experienced members including Surgeons, Anaesthesiologists, nurses, Physiotherapist and Dietitian and is led by Prof. Dr. Rizwan Aziz who is eminent cancer and general surgeon, recently returned from the UK.
Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications, told journalists that ERP is another international standard facility introduced at the hospital after Tumour Board and that ANTH management is determined to keep enhancing quality of care following the acquisition of ISO certification.
