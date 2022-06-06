‘Safe, secure environment to be provided to tourists’

Islamabad : As many as one hundred hotels and guesthouses have so far been registered with Hotel Management Software recently introduced by the local administration to provide a safe and secure environment to the local and foreign tourists in the federal capital.

According to the details, the visitors and tourists are now able to get updated data about the hotels and guesthouses anywhere in the world and enjoy a safe environment during their stay in the green city.

The administration will soon provide a list of the registered hotels and guesthouses on a website so that the visitors can select the accommodation of their own choice keeping in view their requirements.

The hotel management software provides details mainly about basic data, guest reservations, room invoices, payments, bookings, front desk management, restaurant management, human resource management, attendance management, store, and housekeeping.

It will also help the local administration to monitor the hotels and guesthouses and ensure a protected environment for the visitors. The centralized updated information is still a problem, especially for those who pay visits to Islamabad from other areas. The efforts are underway to enable the visitors and tourists to get the latest information and easily make schedule their visits.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has already directed the owners of all guesthouses and hotels to maintain complete records of guests and those coming to meet them and to submit these details to the relevant police station on a daily basis. The guests are required to provide their names, cell phone numbers, permanent addresses, CNICs, and reasons for visiting Islamabad.

According to the Islamabad Police, they have instructed all the hotels and guesthouses to get registered with this software and cooperate with the local administration to make this green city cordial for the visitors.