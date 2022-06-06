Govt to allocate funds for ongoing projects

Islamabad : The federal government has decided to complete ongoing projects initiated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by the previous government.

An official informed that the government thinks that the projects that have already consumed billions of rupees must be completed for the benefit of the common people.

He said, “A special meeting has been held at the Ministry of Planning and Development in which the participants reviewed the ongoing projects under PSDP and recommended that funds should be allocated for these projects in the next annual fiscal budget to complete them in the stipulated timeframe.”

“We will continue to review indicators of the projects and those having negative indicators will be shelved. The development budget is not self-generated and it mainly depends upon loans,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here many quarters have been continuously raising questions about whether the new government would continue the projects initiated by the previous governments in Islamabad and the federating units.

He quoted Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal as saying that “Our government will show magnanimity and will continue any good work done during the last term as Pakistan needs continuity of policies that can transform it into a socio-economic activity hub.”

The official said the projects having zero spending and those of provincial nature may be dropped from the PSDP can help save Rs100 billion and provide fiscal space for new projects.

“We will encourage the provinces to utilize their funds for the development projects because the federal government is currently facing a severe financial crisis and it will be difficult for it to fund more development schemes in the provinces,” he said.