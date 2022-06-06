Garbage transfer station becomes a nuisance

Rawalpindi : The dumping and garbage transportation station of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Albayrak near Liaquat Bagh is emitting a stinking smell.

The pedestrians, and motorists on Murree Road particularly have to face bad smells while driving.

The residents and traders in areas near Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, College Road, China Market, Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) Water, and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab Horticulture Authority, Rescue 15, Sports Complex, National College of Arts (NCA), TMA and several other offices have to face unbearable smell.