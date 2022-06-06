‘There is only one earth, make it sustainable’

Islamabad : Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has said that there is a need for innovative, creative and indigenous ways to address the challenge of climate change.

Senator Mushahid was addressing a seminar in observance of World Environment Day organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here Sunday.

Senator Mushahid said that to address the issue of waste management, we require the implementation of a strict ban on single-use plastics in the country. To enforce it in practice, he said, the Parliament should be a key stakeholder in climate action along with the people local communities, and development sector organisations.

Earlier, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, highlighted that the current rate at human beings are consuming natural resources is unsustainable. He observed that although COVID-19 has emerged as an unprecedented challenge, it also made us realise that adopting more environment-friendly ways of life is possible adding that we must keep in mind that there is only one earth and thus, we need to make it sustainable for the coming generations as well.

Mushtaq Memon from United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Bangkok, was of the view that most of the issues being faced by humans today are environmental in nature. The issues like relocation, water crisis, food insecurity, etc. demand us to decouple economic growth from exerting additional pressure on the natural resources and the environment, he added.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Convener, Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, emphasised that we must address climate action by putting forward short, mid-term, and long-term strategies.

She added further that we need to set clear goals and timelines and trigger effective action for the achievement of these goals. Pakistan is highly enriched in policies, however, it lacks on the implementation side which needs to be addressed, she continued.

Shafqat Kakakhel, Chairperson, Board of Governors, SDPI, while sharing various dynamics of the issue said that food security is the most pertinent challenge in Pakistan today. Despite harvesting 26 million tons of wheat this year, still there is a huge gap between supply and demand due to the exponential growth in our population.

He pointed out that Islamabad has 35 hospitals producing hazardous waste but the current capacity to sustainably manage hazardous waste is only 20 per cent of the current generation value. He stressed the need to strengthen effective policy implementation and continuation of policies despite changes in the government as every new government starts policymaking from scratch despite policies being already available.

It was also suggested during the seminar that public participation in Parliamentary Standing Committees on subjects of public interest should be revived to ensure that important decisions and policies are rigorously deliberated in light of on ground realities and challenges faced by the public.