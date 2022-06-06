Rs4.2m fine imposed on profiteers

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal accelerated its ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders and imposed fines amounting to over Rs4.2 million in May.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned conducted 25,346 inspections, during May, in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed fines on the shopkeepers for 3,423 violations.

He said that during a meeting, the Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders, and about 162 violators were sent behind the bars last month.

It was further informed in the meeting that 25,346 inspections were carried out in different areas of seven tehsils, while 33 FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

Raids were conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Kahuta, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, and Rawalpindi Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had directed the officers concerned to visit

different markets on daily basis and to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said, adding that the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.