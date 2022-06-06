Street criminals rule the roost in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Despite all claims of the police, there is no respite for the citizens as the street criminals are free on the roads and streets of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad depriving the people of their cars, motorbikes, mobile phones, and other valuables.

The street criminals took away 26 motorbikes – 22 from Rawalpindi and 4 from the jurisdiction of Islamabad – and 25 mobile phone sets – 22 from Rawalpindi and 3 from the federal capital city and 3 cars.

In most street crimes, people were robbed of their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables while they came out of their houses for their necessary work and shopping. This phenomenon has created a wave of fear in the twin cities because, in such incidents, the criminals not only deprive them of their valuables but also did not hesitate in opening fire in case of any resistance from the victims.

Two women were also kidnapped from different areas of the Rawalpindi including one from Ratta Amral. While as per a complainant, his daughters long with their friends went to the bazaar but did not return and their phones were also switched off.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have arrested twenty-two persons allegedly involved in bike-lifting, sale of illegal arms, and drug-peddling from different areas of the city, the police spokesman said.

Wah Cantt Police busted a gang of bike-lifters and arrested two of its members including the ring leader and recovered five stolen motorcycles from them.

Saddar Baironi Police arrested eight persons allegedly in possession of arms and ammunition including five Kalashnikovs and three pistols.

A team of Pirwadhai Police Station arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.2-kilogram charas from him.

Meanwhile, the police in its crackdown against the alcohol and drug suppliers arrested eleven accused from Racecourse, New Town, Wah Cantt, Rawat, Sadiqabad, and Ratta Amral areas and recovered 930-gram charras and 44 litres of alcohol from the accused.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) and other senior officers of Rawalpindi visited Churches in the city and directed the policemen deputed over there to take effective measures to ensure the security of the worship places.

Similarly, the police in its anti-beggary drive arrested 44 beggars from different roads and cross-roads of the city.