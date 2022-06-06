On duty teachers demand earned leave

Islamabad: The college teachers who are on duty during summer vacation and teaching BS and Associate Degree Programme (ADP) classes have demanded 48 days earned leave in the pattern of other civil servants.

Professor Farhan Azam, senior vice president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) said Educational institutions are called Vacation departments.

The earned leave of the employees of the vacation department is calculated at the rate of one day for every calendar month of duty rendered.

But when during any year the employees of the vacation department are prevented from availing themselves of the vacation, they are entitled to 48 days earned leave like other government servants of the non-vacation department.

So the Federal Directorate of Education should issue the orders to give compensatory leave to the teachers who are on duty during summer vacation.