Ayatollah Khomeini paid tribute

LAHORE:A seminar was organised by Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Khana-e-Farhang Iran here on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the revolution.

Consul General of Iran Raza Nazri, Director General of Khana-e-Farhang Iran, Lahore Jafar Ronas, intellectual, foreign affairs expert and politician Muhammad Mehdi, Member Kashmir Assembly Diwan Mohi-ud-Din and Pervez Akbar Saqi and others addressed the gathering.

Consul General Raza Nazri said that Imam Khomeini's message to the Ummah was only to unite. He said that Pakistan and Iran are close friendly countries and they stand side by side every time.