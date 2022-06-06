Rs65.243bn custom duty collected in 11 months

LAHORE:Office of the Chief Collector Appraisement Custom (Central), Lahore, collected Rs65.243 billion custom duty during the 11 months of ongoing fiscal year of 2021-22 against the 66.16 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year 2020-21 of Rs39.264 billion.

According to statistics available with The News, substantial increase in revenue generation was recorded. The Custom Appraisement collected Rs10.207 billion in May 2022.The data shows, during current fiscal year, Lahore customs collected Rs33.417 billion, Faisalabad collected Rs32.407 billion and Sialkot collectorate collected Rs1.252 billion.

The data cited that in May custom duty of Rs9.527 billion was collected by Chief Collector Appraisement Custom (Central) Lahore. It is 138 percent higher than the corresponding period of last year. The data shows that only in month of May 2022, Rs4.352 billion was collected by Appraisement Lahore collectorate, Rs5.506 billion collected by Faisalabad and Rs145.92 million was collected by Sialkot.

According to Faiz Ahmed Chadhar, Chief Collector Appraisement Custom (Central) Lahore, “The department collected revenue more than proposed target because we as Pakistan Customs ensured transparency, automation of processes and maximise ease of doing business.”

The data shows that in July 2021, at least Rs3.938 billion was collected. In August 2021, Rs3.666 billion collected, in September 2021, Rs4.114 billion, in October 2021 Rs4.420 billion, in November 2021 Rs8.468 billion, in December 2021 Rs6.490 billion, in January 2022 Rs4.971 billion, in February 2022, 4.887 billion, in March 2022 Rs6.120 billion, in April 2022 Rs7.958 billion collected.