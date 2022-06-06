Pervaiz Chishti’s ‘Saleeb-e-Sukhan’ launched

LAHORE:Poetry collection “Saleeb-e-Sukhan” by senior journalist, poet and writer Baba Pervaiz Chishti was launched here at the Lahore Press Club.
The event was presided over by senior journalist Hussain Naqi. Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf, senior journalist Sohail Warraich and former president LPC Arshad Ansari were special guests.
Speaking on the occasion, Hussain Naqi said that this creation of Baba Pervez Chishti tells us our political history. He said, “In his poetry, he presented events and facts of which our present generation is not aware. Young people, especially journalists, must study “Saleeb-e-Sukhan” to get acquainted with the political history of the country and the facts.” Senior journalist Sohail Warraich said, “Baba Chishti introduced new dimensions in reporting and we followed him.”
