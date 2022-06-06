LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) is launching a mentorship programme for its medical students with the aim of developing students as future leaders and facilitating their personal and career development.
The Department of Medical Education, SIMS, organised a mentoring workshop for the faculty to guide the students. The SIMS Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal presided the event, while Prof Majeed Chaudhry along with his delegation participated in the workshop as a trainer. Prof Mian Shafiq, Prof Shazia Ibn Rasa and Prof Nabila Shami, who were part of Prof Majeed's delegation, delivered lectures. At the end of the workshop, SIMS Principal presented a bouquet and shield to Prof Majeed Chaudhry and the delegation.
