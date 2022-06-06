Joint efforts to tackle environment issues stressed

LAHORE:President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Nauman Kabir has said that the environmental issues can hamper economic growth of Pakistan besides being harmful for human health. Compliance with the international standards for environment should be the prime area of focus for the government.

In a message on the World Environment Day, Nauman Kabir urged the businessmen to focus on environmental standards to win big EU market. “A well-designed campaign to create awareness among the masses and businessmen can help reduce the pollution and environmental issues which are coming in the way of Pakistani exports. We would have to be environmental standards compliant if we want to do business with the rest of the world”.

He said the LCCI was making the all-out effort to equip its members with the latest technologies through workshops and seminars so that they can be able to get a respectable place in the world market. All the stakeholders would have to look more vigorously into all environment related issues.

“Today, when the entire scenario has been changed and world has become a global village, environmental issues could easily demolish the economy of any country because all major countries, including European Union have set very strict environmental standards and are reluctant to import goods, especially food, from countries facing the environmental problems”, he added.

He said that the country cannot afford to lose European Union which is one of the biggest markets for the Pakistani merchandise. He emphasised on launching a campaign to create awareness among the people as environmental issues can cause heavy damage to the national economy and exports to the European Union.

He said that deforestation in Pakistan has caused a rapid rise in the pollution level and distortion of natural order. He said that environmental issues could be handled with a positive approach and through public-private partnership. He said that government and private sector would have to join hands to tackle the environment related issues.