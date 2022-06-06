Growth linked to morality, justice

LAHORE:The Charter of Economy in Pakistan will be workable only when morality, mutual respect and trust at all levels of our society will increase alongside a fair judicial and administrative justice to end the fears of foreign and local investors and it will alleviate the investors problems.

These views were expressed by the panelists in the Jang Economic Session on “Political and Economic Challenges - Charter of Economy - how to create consensus”. The discussants were Ahsan Ch, Dr Salahuddin Ayubi, Dr Yasir Mehmood, Miss Rozi Rizvi, and Afnan Sadiq Butt while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Ahsan Ch said the foreign investment loss may hurt economy. He demanded the government take the people and the business community on board to formulate taxes and other policies in accordance with their needs to strengthen the economy assuring the foreign investors that their investment is in safe hands. He believed that Pakistan’s problems were also increasing due to the negative aspects of social media and blaming each other and crossing all the boundaries of propaganda against the backdrop of political differences.

He mentioned that the consensus is not a political issue rather we disagree with each other and if we want political stability and consensus, we must first focus on education.Dr Salahuddin Ayubi observed that the politics and economy were two interconnected important components of the state and we cannot separate them. Every politician wants to improve the economy of the country.

Today our economy is not good at present. Our rulers desperately need to formulate a stable foreign policy and change their thinking and attitude instead of anti-people policies. Every government wants its decisions not to be criticised. He suggested that the politicians and rulers should learn the principles of charter from businessmen. He demanded the government take all stakeholders into confidence in decision making to avoid criticism on decisions.

Miss Rozi Rizvi said banning the imported goods can increase smuggling. The political situation is deteriorating while big challenges are ahead. Today the people are aware that they can make decisions together and choose a good ruler. She believed that the consensus could not be created because the people, the government and the opposition all have different opinions.

Dr Yasir Mehmood said the attitudes of political parties were different in the government and the opposition. The Charter of Economy is an urgent need of the hour and effective workable consultation should be made. Pakistan had seen worse situation 1999. Therefore, in order to meet all kinds of complex challenges, it is imperative to formulate a workable policy with consensus. Privatisation of state-owned enterprises and setting of financial lending limits can be agreed upon. The political parties should prefer national interest to personal interest in their manifestos.

Afnan Sadiq Butt said that after Charter of Democracy we have to move to the Charter of Economy. All political parties should work together for the next 20 years to come up with a plan that will solve the problems of electricity, water and others. Corruption is everywhere while politicians were misguided and nothing was done on dams while no water reservoirs were made.Pakistan still has a lot of hard working people, good land and a lot of resources. We just need to work together.