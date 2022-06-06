Abduction mastermind killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:CIA Iqbal Town Division police killed the main accused of kidnapping for ransom in an alleged police encounter in the Batapur police area on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as Shahbaz alias Baz. Police also arrested his friend Mahvish. As per police, Shahbaz, the main accused and mastermind of the kidnapping for ransom, was hiding in a Dera in Bahseen village along with his friend Mahvish and an accomplice Awais. Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a raid in the Batapur area. The accused Shahbaz, Awais and others opened fire at the police party. Meanwhile, Shahbaz's accomplices accidentally killed him and escaped from the scene.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 976 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,041 were injured. Out of this, 635 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 406 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

notice: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident wherein bodies of two women were found in a house in Sahiwal. The IGP sought a report from RPO Sahiwal and directed him to investigate the incident on scientific grounds. IGP directed that the accused be immediately arrested and brought to justice.