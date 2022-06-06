Focus on country’s stability: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the focus of the present government is only on the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

Talking to the delegations from different cities, who called on him at Governor’s House here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) had always taken steps for welfare of the common man, adding that in the previous era of PMLN, the economy was better and the rate of inflation was also low.

The governor said that in this hour of difficult circumstances, the government was facing a lot of challenges due to which tough decisions had to be taken.“I firmly believe that where there is good intention and will, there is a way,” he said. Baligh-ur-Rehman said that whenever the leadership of PMLN took over the reins of the country, it worked for economic development of the country.

He said that every person had a role to play in development of the country.He said that the business community had an important role in development of economy of the country.

Economic stability would be restored in the country soon, he said adding that the government would take all possible steps to address the problems being faced by the businesspeople.

The governor said that the doors of Governor’s House were open on all especially those belonging to South Punjab, who could meet him whenever they wanted.He said the PMLN leadership would do its best to come up to the trust reposed in them.

The participants congratulated him on assuming the office of Punjab Governor and expressed best wishes for him.

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES: The governor said that environmental pollution and global warming was a challenge for the whole world, including Pakistan and joint efforts were required to tackle it.

In his message on World Environment Day, he said there was need to move towards renewable energy to reduce global warming and the government had recently abolished sales tax on solar panels to promote the use of solar energy.

The governor asserted that research on climate change was needed in universities and he also sought suggestions from universities in the light of research done on climate change.He said that tree plantation could reduce environmental pollution.“We all have to provide clean environment for our future generations for which all people have to play their role in reducing environmental pollution,” he added.