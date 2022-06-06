Newborn abducted from hospital

LAHORE:Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Bin Aslam has said that the newborn boy was abducted from the hospital due to negligence of his parents while newborn’s father Imran's relative Naila was tricked into taking the infant and he was abducted. However, as soon as the incident was reported, the hospital administration got registered a case at Kot Lakhpat Police Station. He said that the police authorities approached to take all necessary steps for the recovery of the child and immediate arrest of the culprit. The hospital emergency Focal Person Dr Laila Shafiq informed that Nazia Bibi, wife of Imran, on June 3 gave cesarean birth to a son.

According to the report, the newborn was handed over to his father after taking a signature. At the same time, the woman carrying the baby got dizzy and another lady ran away with the newborn.

It is worth mentioning that plaintiff Imran stated that the number of the rickshaw in which the child was abducted was mentioned in the report and it is hoped that the police would reveal the facts very soon. Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar while expressing regret over the incident assured the victim's family that the hospital administration had given CCTV footage to the police. He advised that everyone coming to the hospital should remain careful.