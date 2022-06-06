New double decker bus service route launched

LAHORE:Tourism Department has launched a new double decker bus service route which will take people on a tour of the Lahore Museum and the National History Museum at Iqbal Park.
In an opening ceremony, people were taken on a tour of the City with drums and bhangras. A guide will provide the necessary information to the people in the museums. At the Lahore Museum, Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta welcomed the tourists who came on the bus. Visiting museums every weekend will not only entertain people but also provide them with information.
He said that soon nine new double decker buses would be launched in Punjab out of which three would be able to run on new routes in Lahore. Along with the bus, the guide will also provide the necessary information to the people in the museums.
