Impersonator arrested

LAHORE:Nawankot police arrested a man for impersonating a cop. While on patrol, Nawankot police stopped a suspect wearing police uniform.

The man, who was later identified as Mehtab, introduced himself as a cop. Further interrogation revealed that the accused was not a police officer.

Man found dead: A 34-year-old man was found dead in a quarter in the Mughalpura police area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Hafeez, a resident of Vehari. Body was shifted to the morgue.