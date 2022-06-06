Kazakhstan holds referendum

Almaty, Kazakhstan: Polling stations closed across Kazakhstan on Sunday for a referendum to overhaul the constitution after deadly unrest ended founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev’s three-decade grip on Central Asia’s richest country.

The January bloodshed -- which grew out of peaceful protests over a spike in car fuel prices -- left more than 230 people dead and prompted authorities to call in troops from a Russia-led security bloc.

The drive for a "New Kazakhstan" in the wake of the violence has come from the man that Nazarbayev hand-picked to replace him as president in 2019, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev, 69, describes the snap referendum as a shift from "super-presidential" rule that will strengthen parliament. But it is the absence of special privileges for 81-year-old Nazarbayev that is the most eye-catching change to the constitution.

Prior to January’s crisis, Tokayev was widely seen as ruling in the shadow of Nazarbayev and his super-rich relatives. Even after stepping down as president, Nazarbayev retained the constitutional title of "Elbasy", or "Leader of the Nation" -- a role that afforded him influence over policymaking regardless of his formal position.