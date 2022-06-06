 
close
Monday June 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Volcano erupts

By AFP
June 06, 2022

Manila: A volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on Sunday, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions. The blast from Bulusan volcano in the rural Sorsogon province lasted about 17 minutes, sending a grey plume shooting up at least one kilometre (0.6 miles), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Comments