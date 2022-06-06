 
Monday June 06, 2022
Two Jordanian pilots killed

By AFP
June 06, 2022

Amman: Two pilots aboard a Royal Jordanian Air Force training plane died on Sunday in a crash, the military said. The accident happened in the northern Ramtha region, it said in a statement which blamed a technical problem on the Grob aircraft.

