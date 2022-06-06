Quartararo wins Catalonia MotoGP

MONTMELO, Spain: France’s world champion Fabio Quartararo extended his lead in this season’s title race after winning the Catalonia MotoGP on Sunday helped by an astonishing error by his closest pursuer Aleix Espargaro.

The Frenchman’s joy contrasted starkly to Aprilia rider Esparagaro, who had a nightmare of a race from start to finish.

Having started on pole he was passed by Quartararo on the first bend -- a lead the 23-year-old Frenchman would never relinquish -- and then as the race reached its climax he raised his arms thinking he had finished second only to realise there was a still a lap to go.

His misfortune allowed compatriot Jorge Martin to take second with his Ducati Primac team-mate Frenchman Johann Zarco taking third. Quartararo increased his lead from eight points to 22 after nine rounds of the championship.

Little wonder he bore a broad grin on his face as he climbed off his Yamaha -- who he committed to for an extra two years on Thursday.

‘I am so pleased, this was an incredible race,’ said Quartararo. ‘I pushed hard from the start and kept it up to the finish.

‘With this win and my second place in Mugello last Sunday these are two great results as I feared the worst beforehand.