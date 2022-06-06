SMIU sports gala ends

KARACHI: The sports gala 2022 organised by Sindh Madressatul Islam University's sports department concluded here on Sunday.

The competitions were conducted for both men and women in cricket, table tennis, badminton, throwball and futsal. Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Professor Dr Tariq Rafi graced the closing ceremony. He encouraged the winners and runners-up and congratulated the sports department of the university for organizing such healthy activities.