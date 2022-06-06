KHA signs MoU with Indus University

KARACHI: The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU )with Indus University for the promotion of the national game at the grassroots level.
The MoU is part of the Sindh government's vision to uplift the game at educational institutions in the province. KHA's chairperson Shehla Raza, who is also Sindh Minister for Women’s Development, and Chancellor of Indus University Khalid Amin signed the MoU.
Also present on the occasion were KHA Secretary Haider Hussain, Indus University Registrar Yasir Amin, KHA Patron in Chief Maj Gen (R) Tariq Haleem Suri, KHA President Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Olympians Iftikhar Syed, Hanif Khan, Nasir Ali, Waseem Feroz, Ahmed Alam and KHA Chairman Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan. Indus University has appointed former national hockey player Arshad Siddique as coach of the university’s team. Khalid Amin announced Rs100,000 each for university’s boys and girls teams.
