Pakistan fail to qualify for World Cup Hockey5s final

ISLAMABAD: Some blunt defensive blunders where the Greenshirts were seen conceding 12 goals in two matches saw Pakistan failing to qualify for the first ever World Cup Hockey5s final in Lausanne Sunday.

Pakistan required a win against Malaysia in the last round-robin league match to secure a place in the final against India but failed to make proper adjustments in defense to keep their lead intact even for the last one minute.

A 5-5 draw was not enough to earn Pakistan a place in the final. Pakistan took a 2-0 lead against Malaysia as Aqeel Ahmed and Abdul Rehman scored one each within seven minutes of play.

Malaysia drew level by the end of the first half with Hakeemullah making it 3-2 for Malaysia at the start of the second half. Arshad and Tahzeem then added two more goals to Pakistan tally. Hakeemullah again helped Malaysia draw level. When Arshad scored in the last minute of the game to make it 5-4 for Pakistan, the victory was in front of the Greenshirts. However, the team conceded goal with seconds remaining to go out of the competition.

Earlier, Pakistan surprisingly lost to minnows Switzerland 7-5 to drop back on the points table.

Pakistan team that never controlled the defence allowed free strike at the goal, conceded a goal after every third minute throughout the play.

The Greenshirts were never impressive throughout the 20 minutes of play against Switzerland.

Pakistan finished fourth in the five-team competition with India and Poland making it to the final.