The country is in the middle of an acute energy and economic crisis. It is time for the elite to offer ‘sacrifices’. The government should immediately withdraw the facility of free petrol and utility bills allowance from all public office holders. A country with a struggling economy cannot have the luxury of offering such perks and privileges to its elites. This cut in expenditure will not only lessen the burden on the national exchequer but also bring just some relief to the poor and middle class.

Vaqar Naqvi

Peshawar