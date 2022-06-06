The worst of times

Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis. Those who were hit hardest by the current economic slowdown were expecting the Shehbaz-led coalition government to introduce appropriate measures to help them tackle inflation. However, things have not gone as expected. It is true that the financial mismanagement of the previous government had a bad impact on the economy. Had Imran Khan focused on rectifying the ailing economy and taken some stringent measures in this regard, Pakistan would not have faced the current stressful situation.
The incumbent government needs to take judicious steps to fix the economy. Otherwise, we may soon become another Sri Lanka.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Lakki Marwat
