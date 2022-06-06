The government can still provide some relief to the people by reducing non-development expenditure. We also need to cooperate with our economic team in reducing fuel consumption through better planning of our routine work and cutting down on unnecessary trips.

The Foreign Office should follow the policies of the previous regime and maintain good ties with Russia to buy essential items at discounted rates. We need to enhance our exports by utilizing the country’s indigenous resources. Only collective efforts can help take Pakistan out of the current mess. It is time we joined hands for the sake of our country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad