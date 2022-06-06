Fault in our fate

The faces of our leaders keep changing, but one thing that remains constant is the fate of the people of Pakistan. The present government had promised the nation to fix the economic mess created by the Imran Khan government and provide a better life to the people. Such claims have turned out to be a distant dream. The people turned against the former PM because of price hikes and unbridled inflation. Things are no different now. The question is: have there been any visible changes in people’s life?
The current government has made life even more miserable. Inflation has risen to alarming levels. The unemployment rate is increasing slowly, and people with jobs are working at salaries that don’t cover their monthly expenses. Where should ordinary people go?
Asif Khan
Karachi
The country is in the middle of an acute energy and economic crisis. It is time for the elite to offer...
Foreign loans taken by the government are borne by ordinary people who find themselves under a sea of taxes to help...
Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis. Those who were hit hardest by the current economic slowdown were...
The government can still provide some relief to the people by reducing non-development expenditure. We also need to...
This refers to the letter, ‘Same old, same old’ by Rehma Waqar. It is common to see political leaders blaming...
Pakistan is facing numerous economic challenges. Its trade deficit has widened to $43 billion as exports continue to...
Comments