Fault in our fate

The faces of our leaders keep changing, but one thing that remains constant is the fate of the people of Pakistan. The present government had promised the nation to fix the economic mess created by the Imran Khan government and provide a better life to the people. Such claims have turned out to be a distant dream. The people turned against the former PM because of price hikes and unbridled inflation. Things are no different now. The question is: have there been any visible changes in people’s life?

The current government has made life even more miserable. Inflation has risen to alarming levels. The unemployment rate is increasing slowly, and people with jobs are working at salaries that don’t cover their monthly expenses. Where should ordinary people go?

Asif Khan

Karachi